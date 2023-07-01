Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.57

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.5657 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

YZCAY stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Featured Stories

