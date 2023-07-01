yearn.finance Price Hits $6,580.81 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $217.23 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $6,580.81 or 0.21505851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,010 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

