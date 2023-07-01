ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0465 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $431,942.73 and approximately $20.51 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00112184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

