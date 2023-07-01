Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ Z opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

