ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZimVie Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $225.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

