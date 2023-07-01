ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,100 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

