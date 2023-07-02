11,000 Shares in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,152. Startek, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Startek, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Startek in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

