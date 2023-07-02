12,210 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 526,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

