15,605 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,372,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

