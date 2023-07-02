1,592 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 91,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Valero Energy by 87.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.07.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.