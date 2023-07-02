1peco (1PECO) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, 1peco has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and $117.83 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.