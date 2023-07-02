1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SRCE stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

