22,040 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.57 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
