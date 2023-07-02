22,040 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.57 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.