24,807 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.