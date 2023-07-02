2,725 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $93.18 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.