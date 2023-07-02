2,870 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

