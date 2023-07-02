76,969 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,732,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,874,035. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

