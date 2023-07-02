7,947 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.96 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
