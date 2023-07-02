Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,160 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

