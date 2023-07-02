Accel Wealth Management Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

