Accel Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.30 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

