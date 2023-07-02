Accel Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

PM stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

