Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 74,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIOO stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

