Accel Wealth Management Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

