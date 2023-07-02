Accel Wealth Management Has $259,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $867.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $741.98 and a 200 day moving average of $648.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

