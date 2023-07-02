Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 226,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

RVT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.