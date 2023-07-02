Accel Wealth Management Makes New $524,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.