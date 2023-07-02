Accel Wealth Management Purchases 3,338 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $747.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

