Accel Wealth Management Sells 15,733 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

