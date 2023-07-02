Accel Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.