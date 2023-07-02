Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Acerinox Stock Down 5.1 %

ANIOY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

