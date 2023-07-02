Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $40,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.5 %

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

