Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

WMS opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

