Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.91. 53,378,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,192,576. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

