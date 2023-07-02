Aion (AION) Price Up 64.7% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,909.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

