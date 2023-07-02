Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

