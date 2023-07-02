Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.
