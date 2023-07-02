Algoma Steel Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

TSE:ASTL opened at C$9.36 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$969.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTL. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

