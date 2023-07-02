Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

