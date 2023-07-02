All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Head to Head Comparison

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 7.72, suggesting that its share price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% All For One Media -3,520.99% -13.23% -704.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.55 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.86 All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $1.86 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats All For One Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

