Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 260,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,841. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 107,047 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

