AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing stock traded down $12.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.00. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $584.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

DIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

