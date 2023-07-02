American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:QCON)

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QCON opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

