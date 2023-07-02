American Century Quality Preferred ETF Plans Dividend of $0.27 (BATS:QPFF)

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS QPFF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. 18,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPFF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

