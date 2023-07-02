American Century Quality Preferred ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (BATS:QPFF)

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QPFF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

