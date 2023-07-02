Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

NYSE AMP opened at $332.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

