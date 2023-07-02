Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $332.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.02. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.