Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

