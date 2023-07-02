Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.