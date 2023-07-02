Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.02. 2,843,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,347. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

