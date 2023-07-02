Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $261.58

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.58.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of LII stock opened at $326.07 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $202.97 and a one year high of $328.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

